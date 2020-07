Amenities

AVAILABLE MID-JULY! Gorgeous 4-3-2 in Lake Dallas ISD with so many bells & whistles! Home features stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, double ovens, & commercial grade gas range! Additional amenities include a RING doorbell, furnished media room, & a relaxing backyard where the yard is maintained by the Landlord. Conveniently located near I-35 East, this home is close to shopping, parks, & more! App fee is $45 for 18&up; pet restrictions apply.