4116 Waverly Road

Huge home on cul de sac lot in great neighborhood! Infinite living possibilities! Five bedrooms, 3.1 baths, massive game room, dedicated media room, with downstairs master bedroom and office. Kitchen includes granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Two dining areas. Spacious backyard that backs up to Denton Katy Trail! Shady Shores Elementary School only .25 mile away! Utility room has room for your extra freezer or fridge! Great for larger family or family that loves to entertain. Ideal for multi-generational living!