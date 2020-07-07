All apartments in Corinth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4116 Waverly Road

4116 Waverly Road
Location

4116 Waverly Road, Corinth, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Huge home on cul de sac lot in great neighborhood! Infinite living possibilities! Five bedrooms, 3.1 baths, massive game room, dedicated media room, with downstairs master bedroom and office. Kitchen includes granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Two dining areas. Spacious backyard that backs up to Denton Katy Trail! Shady Shores Elementary School only .25 mile away! Utility room has room for your extra freezer or fridge! Great for larger family or family that loves to entertain. Ideal for multi-generational living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

