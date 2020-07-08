All apartments in Corinth
Corinth, TX
3606 Windsor Parkway
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:15 AM

3606 Windsor Parkway

3606 Windsor Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3606 Windsor Parkway, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Luxury finishes in beautiful 4 bedroom home on heavily wooded lot on greenbelt in beautiful Kensington Estates. Custom travertine & hardwood flooring & new carpeting. Oversized master bedroom with sitting area has 10' ceilings & separate access to covered back patio. Lush backyard landscaped garden with large grassy area backing to Lewisville Lake Trail System. Upstairs bonus room perfect for 2nd living, media room, craft or exercise room. 2 new high efficiency HVAC systems, controllable with phone app. New high efficiency gas water heater 2018. New roof 2017. Lease INCLUDES water, trash & curbside recycling as provided by the City of Corinth. Landlord covers HOA fees. Landlord is a licensed Texas attorney.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 Windsor Parkway have any available units?
3606 Windsor Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3606 Windsor Parkway have?
Some of 3606 Windsor Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 Windsor Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3606 Windsor Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 Windsor Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3606 Windsor Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 3606 Windsor Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3606 Windsor Parkway offers parking.
Does 3606 Windsor Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 Windsor Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 Windsor Parkway have a pool?
No, 3606 Windsor Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3606 Windsor Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3606 Windsor Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 Windsor Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3606 Windsor Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3606 Windsor Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3606 Windsor Parkway has units with air conditioning.

