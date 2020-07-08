3606 Windsor Parkway

Amenities

Luxury finishes in beautiful 4 bedroom home on heavily wooded lot on greenbelt in beautiful Kensington Estates. Custom travertine & hardwood flooring & new carpeting. Oversized master bedroom with sitting area has 10' ceilings & separate access to covered back patio. Lush backyard landscaped garden with large grassy area backing to Lewisville Lake Trail System. Upstairs bonus room perfect for 2nd living, media room, craft or exercise room. 2 new high efficiency HVAC systems, controllable with phone app. New high efficiency gas water heater 2018. New roof 2017. Lease INCLUDES water, trash & curbside recycling as provided by the City of Corinth. Landlord covers HOA fees. Landlord is a licensed Texas attorney.