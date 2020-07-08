3220 Timberview Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a roomy updated home? This is it! With a beautifully remodeled Kitchen with custom cabinets and completely updated bathroom, this home is snuggled in the neighborhood, but minutes from the highway and provides you the neighborhood feel and the easy access you need! This home features skylights offering lots of natural light, recent roof in 2017, newer carpet, Newer AC, water heater, garage doors, recessed lighting, and exterior paint, it has beautiful custom cabinets in the kitchen ad mater, granite counters, new baseboards, and a BONUS room! You won't want to miss this one!