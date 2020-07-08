All apartments in Corinth
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:06 AM

3220 Timberview Drive

3220 Timberview Drive
Location

3220 Timberview Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a roomy updated home? This is it! With a beautifully remodeled Kitchen with custom cabinets and completely updated bathroom, this home is snuggled in the neighborhood, but minutes from the highway and provides you the neighborhood feel and the easy access you need! This home features skylights offering lots of natural light, recent roof in 2017, newer carpet, Newer AC, water heater, garage doors, recessed lighting, and exterior paint, it has beautiful custom cabinets in the kitchen ad mater, granite counters, new baseboards, and a BONUS room! You won't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Timberview Drive have any available units?
3220 Timberview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3220 Timberview Drive have?
Some of 3220 Timberview Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Timberview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Timberview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Timberview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Timberview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 3220 Timberview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Timberview Drive offers parking.
Does 3220 Timberview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Timberview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Timberview Drive have a pool?
No, 3220 Timberview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Timberview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3220 Timberview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Timberview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 Timberview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 Timberview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3220 Timberview Drive has units with air conditioning.

