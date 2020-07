Amenities

Great single story recently updated home with large living room area, huge backyard, gas fireplace, carpet in all bedrooms, common areas have hard wood flooring, ready to move into. Schools are sought after Denton ISD, and Guyer High School. Washer and dryer can stay for new tenant use however tenant will be responsible for their repair should they need future service. Refrigerator can stay if tenant needs it and it still has a warranty on it. New Air Conditioner installed last year.