Looking for a responsible household to take care of this beautiful property. Just a year old home! Immaculate! Fantastic one story 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office, 2 car garage, fenced yard, covered porch! Open floor plan, split bedrooms, spacious and bright, gas cook top, granite counter tops, tile in the kitchen areas. Luxurious master bath with large walk in closet. Within walking distance to Ryan Elementary and zoned for Guyer HS. Move in Ready!