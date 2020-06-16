3006 Berkshire Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Open House Sunday 2-4PM. Stunning home in quiet, tree lined, Meadow Oaks subdivision in beautiful Corinth. Near 35. Great schools. Many upgrades. Light, bright & open. Kitchen with island opens to living room. Rich wood laminate & tile downstairs. Dining can serve as 2nd living. Huge Master with lg bathroom, soaking tub, separate shower, & 2 huge closets. Updated bath fixtures. Full size laundry. Epoxy Garage Floor. Sprinkler system. New ext paint. New fence. New AC, Radiant Barrier, & LED lighting fixtures for low utility bills. Fresh painted cabinets & hardware (not pictured), New stainless appliances to be installed, paint touchups and floor repair to be completed when vacant. Owner is TX Real Estate Broker.