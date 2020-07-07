2622 Westwind Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities oven range walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 2,866 sq foot two story home with round about front drive way! Located right off I-35 in Corinth, TX. This classic 4 bedroom, 3 bath home provides an inviting kitchen that overlooks the living room. Open concept kitchen is fully equipped with gas burning stoves, double oven and plenty of countertop space perfect for meal prepping. The backyard oasis is great for entertaining guest with a built in grilling station, hot tub and large pool with slide . Relax and enjoy your master suite by enjoying the view of your back yard! Your master bathroom includes a double vanity sinks, dual headed stand-up shower, and walk-in closet with shelving. Available to move in on October 25th! Scheduled your tour now!!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.