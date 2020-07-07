All apartments in Corinth
Location

2622 Westwind Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 2,866 sq foot two story home with round about front drive way! Located right off I-35 in Corinth, TX. This classic 4 bedroom, 3 bath home provides an inviting kitchen that overlooks the living room. Open concept kitchen is fully equipped with gas burning stoves, double oven and plenty of countertop space perfect for meal prepping. The backyard oasis is great for entertaining guest with a built in grilling station, hot tub and large pool with slide . Relax and enjoy your master suite by enjoying the view of your back yard! Your master bathroom includes a double vanity sinks, dual headed stand-up shower, and walk-in closet with shelving. Available to move in on October 25th! Scheduled your tour now!!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 Westwind Drive have any available units?
2622 Westwind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2622 Westwind Drive have?
Some of 2622 Westwind Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 Westwind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Westwind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Westwind Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2622 Westwind Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2622 Westwind Drive offer parking?
No, 2622 Westwind Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2622 Westwind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 Westwind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Westwind Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2622 Westwind Drive has a pool.
Does 2622 Westwind Drive have accessible units?
No, 2622 Westwind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Westwind Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 Westwind Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2622 Westwind Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2622 Westwind Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

