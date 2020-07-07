2514 Graystone Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 2-story in Lake Dallas ISD with two living and 2 dining areas. Brick fireplace accents the living room. Light and bright kitchen offers built ins and a breakfast bar. Master suite downstairs with window seats. Garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms and full bath upstairs along with their own living area. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighting no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.