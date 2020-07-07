All apartments in Corinth
Corinth, TX
2514 Graystone Lane
2514 Graystone Lane

2514 Graystone Lane
Corinth
Location

2514 Graystone Lane, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 2-story in Lake Dallas ISD with two living and 2 dining areas. Brick fireplace accents the living room. Light and bright kitchen offers built ins and a breakfast bar. Master suite downstairs with window seats. Garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms and full bath upstairs along with their own living area. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighting no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Graystone Lane have any available units?
2514 Graystone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2514 Graystone Lane have?
Some of 2514 Graystone Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Graystone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Graystone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Graystone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 Graystone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2514 Graystone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2514 Graystone Lane offers parking.
Does 2514 Graystone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Graystone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Graystone Lane have a pool?
No, 2514 Graystone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Graystone Lane have accessible units?
No, 2514 Graystone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Graystone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 Graystone Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 Graystone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2514 Graystone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

