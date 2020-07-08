All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 2203 Creekedge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
2203 Creekedge Court
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:18 AM

2203 Creekedge Court

2203 Creekedge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2203 Creekedge Court, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
media room
Awesome Lease Home in a Fantastic Neighborhood with yard work included in lease! 5 br 3 full baths 1 half bath + Office, Movie Room, Game room, and 2 more living areas! Walk into the Grand Foyer with Formals to the right and Staircase to the left. Great open living area with WBF. Half bath and office off living. Kitchen with granite counters, double ovens, and island. Large master bath with HUGE closet. Game room with room for pool table and more. Multi level floor in media room with equipment closet and screen! Bedroom and bath off gameroom. Bedrooms 3 and 4 are connected with Jack n Jill bath! Over 1 acre that backs up to 100's of greenbelt acres on Lake Lewisville!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Creekedge Court have any available units?
2203 Creekedge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2203 Creekedge Court have?
Some of 2203 Creekedge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Creekedge Court currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Creekedge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Creekedge Court pet-friendly?
No, 2203 Creekedge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 2203 Creekedge Court offer parking?
Yes, 2203 Creekedge Court offers parking.
Does 2203 Creekedge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Creekedge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Creekedge Court have a pool?
No, 2203 Creekedge Court does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Creekedge Court have accessible units?
No, 2203 Creekedge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Creekedge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 Creekedge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 Creekedge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 Creekedge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District