2203 Creekedge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage media room

Awesome Lease Home in a Fantastic Neighborhood with yard work included in lease! 5 br 3 full baths 1 half bath + Office, Movie Room, Game room, and 2 more living areas! Walk into the Grand Foyer with Formals to the right and Staircase to the left. Great open living area with WBF. Half bath and office off living. Kitchen with granite counters, double ovens, and island. Large master bath with HUGE closet. Game room with room for pool table and more. Multi level floor in media room with equipment closet and screen! Bedroom and bath off gameroom. Bedrooms 3 and 4 are connected with Jack n Jill bath! Over 1 acre that backs up to 100's of greenbelt acres on Lake Lewisville!