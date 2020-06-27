2118 Wagon Wheel Trail

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

UPDATED single storied home in a GREAT LOCATION with New Carpet, Fresh neutral paint all around the home, a newly installed Microwave and Garage Door and new fixtures. The home boasts of an open layout with split bedrooms which are spacious and multipurpose. Oversized Master bedroom has plenty of room for seating and Master bathroom updated with new fixtures as well. The huge Kitchen has an abundance of light with lot of cabinets for storage along with a huge pantry and a breakfast bar. A good sized backyard with an additional storage shed in it. Great Privacy in the backyard allows for a nice evening out with friends and family. Pets on a case by case situation.