Corinth, TX
2118 Wagon Wheel Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2118 Wagon Wheel Trail

2118 Wagon Wheel Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2118 Wagon Wheel Trail, Corinth, TX 76208

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UPDATED single storied home in a GREAT LOCATION with New Carpet, Fresh neutral paint all around the home, a newly installed Microwave and Garage Door and new fixtures. The home boasts of an open layout with split bedrooms which are spacious and multipurpose. Oversized Master bedroom has plenty of room for seating and Master bathroom updated with new fixtures as well. The huge Kitchen has an abundance of light with lot of cabinets for storage along with a huge pantry and a breakfast bar. A good sized backyard with an additional storage shed in it. Great Privacy in the backyard allows for a nice evening out with friends and family. Pets on a case by case situation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail have any available units?
2118 Wagon Wheel Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail have?
Some of 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Wagon Wheel Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail offers parking.
Does 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail have a pool?
No, 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail have accessible units?
No, 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 Wagon Wheel Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

