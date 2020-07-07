2104 Post Oak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Located on a low traffic cul-de-sac in the highly sought after country club neighborhood of Oakmont, this 1 story 4 bed, 2 bath home is conveniently close to UNT & TWU, fine dining and great shopping. Appreciate 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. The kitchen is at the heart of the home and it features a smooth cooktop, built in microwave, an abundance of cabinets and a breakfast bar open to the family room anchored by an attractive brick fireplace. Master with large jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Upscale engineered wood floors in hallway, family room and master retreat. Wood deck overlooks private treed backyard. What a great place to call home.