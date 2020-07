Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS REMODELED BRIGHT OPEN CONCEPT 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH FAMILY HOME NEARBY ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOL! LARGE SKYLIGHT, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN THE KITCHEN WHICH OVERLOOKS THE LARGE FORMAL DINING, AND LARGE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE! TEAK FLOORING THROUGHOUT ALL LIVING AREAS AND CERAMIC TILE FLOORING IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS! CUSTOM CLOSETS! LARGE BACKYARD! SHED IN THE BACKYARD! SHOWER GLASS AND FIXTURES IN BOTH BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN INSTALLED.