Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Large four bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Oakmont. Spacious kitchen is open to the back living room. First floor master with three additional bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. This home features vaulted ceilings, 2 inch faux wood blinds, wood burning fireplace and an oversized garage. Walking distance to Hawk Elementary and Crownover Middle School. Across the street from a park!