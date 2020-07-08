1708 Andrew Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Rental home in South Denton-Corinth Area! Formal dining room, large open kitchen with gas cook-top, built-in microwave, 42 inch upper cabinets for tons of cabinet space. Breakfast bar open to the eat-in space and living room. Vaulted ceilings through-out home. Split bedroom arrangement with oversized master bedroom. Custom master bath with updated shower and decor, double sinks, garden jetted tub, and walk-in closest. Great back yard with covered patio, fenced yard, and mature trees. Home is located near the community pool at the Country Club.