Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You can't get much better than this single-story home with a view of Oakmont's 11th hole. Lots of living space, inside and out, to enjoy life. 3 bedrooms, 2 living areas (one could be a study or office), formal and informal dining, and large open kitchen. There is even a desk area just outside Master bedroom. Relax outside on covered patio in the backyard, overlooking a quiet creek and golf course. Close to Hawk Elementary; kids also attend Crownover Middle and Guyer High schools.