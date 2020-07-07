1408 Corinth Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wow! Beautiful Home in Parks of Corinth subdivision! 3 bedrooms,2 bathrooms, 2 living, and 2 dining areas! Space, Space and more Space! The bedroom are all very generously sized with the two bedrooms being split bedrooms! The spacious kitchen boasts a large skylight for abundance natural lights, large pantry, almost endless counter space, and tons of cabinet space. There is even a great spot for your coffee bar. The double door study is located near the entry. The master suite offers a garden tub, sep shower and spacious closet. This home boasts tall fences and a double gate. Interior of the home will be painted by July 5. Pet friendly. Basketball court in backyard! !NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! NO EXCEPTIONS