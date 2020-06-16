1307 Corinth Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Stately 2-story 5 BR,3.5 Bath Home on .33 acre lot in The Parks of Corinth! Lush landscape,gated driveway, soaring ceilings,tile & wood floors on 1st level! Study w double doors. Chef's Kitchen w SS 48in gas range & hood, Brkfst Bar, wlkin pantry & open to light-filled Brkfst & Family Rm. Stone corner FP is focal point of Fam Rm w window views to bckyrd. Dwnstrs Mstr has bay window sitting area & luxe bath w updated tile shower&jetted tub surround,2 sinks-vanities & wlkin closet! Upstrs you'll find 4 more BRs + Game-Media Rm! Arbor-covrd flagstone patio offers stone wood-burning grill-ready for your Texas BBQs! Park your boat-RV behind wood privacy gate! Near Lake Lewisville! You'll be proud to call this home!