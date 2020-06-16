All apartments in Corinth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1307 Corinth Bend

1307 Corinth Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Corinth Bnd, Corinth, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stately 2-story 5 BR,3.5 Bath Home on .33 acre lot in The Parks of Corinth! Lush landscape,gated driveway, soaring ceilings,tile & wood floors on 1st level! Study w double doors. Chef's Kitchen w SS 48in gas range & hood, Brkfst Bar, wlkin pantry & open to light-filled Brkfst & Family Rm. Stone corner FP is focal point of Fam Rm w window views to bckyrd. Dwnstrs Mstr has bay window sitting area & luxe bath w updated tile shower&jetted tub surround,2 sinks-vanities & wlkin closet! Upstrs you'll find 4 more BRs + Game-Media Rm! Arbor-covrd flagstone patio offers stone wood-burning grill-ready for your Texas BBQs! Park your boat-RV behind wood privacy gate! Near Lake Lewisville! You'll be proud to call this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Corinth Bend have any available units?
1307 Corinth Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 1307 Corinth Bend have?
Some of 1307 Corinth Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Corinth Bend currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Corinth Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Corinth Bend pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Corinth Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 1307 Corinth Bend offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Corinth Bend offers parking.
Does 1307 Corinth Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Corinth Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Corinth Bend have a pool?
No, 1307 Corinth Bend does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Corinth Bend have accessible units?
No, 1307 Corinth Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Corinth Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Corinth Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 Corinth Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 Corinth Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

