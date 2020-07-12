205 Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX with parking

Apartment List
1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
528 Meggs Street
528 Meggs Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Gorgeous remodeled home on huge lot in Copperas Cove - MUST SEE TO BELIEVE! Owner fully remodeled this home. Boating 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage. New gray contemporary paint. Granite countertops with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3414 LUCAS STREET
3414 Lucas Street, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1553 sqft
3414 LUCAS STREET Available 08/31/20 AMAZING 4-BEDROOM HOME RANCH STYLE HOME - Well kept home in nice Copperas Cove subdivision features open living area with plenty of light and wall space.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
798 Industrial Ave
798 Industrial Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1210 sqft
798 Industrial Ave #B Available 08/14/20 UNIT B AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! This 3 Bedroom 2 bath is located on Industrial Ave, convenient to shopping and schools. A large open floor plan, your well quipped kitchen overlooks the large living area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
House Creek North
2210 Gail Drive
2210 Gail Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1740 sqft
2210 Gail Drive Available 10/10/20 2210 Gail Drive Copperas Cove, TX - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES: CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.coryellcounty.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2305 Crescent Drive
2305 Crescent Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
2305 Crescent Drive Available 08/10/20 2305 Crescent Drive Copperas Cove, TX 76522 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES: CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
508 John Henry Dr
508 John Henry Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1475 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! This 3 bedroom Cove home has 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area. Features include a fireplace, security system, all tile flooring, washer/dryer and storage building.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2910 Veterans Ave
2910 Veterans Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
2092 sqft
2910 Veterans Ave Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE Mid July 2020! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features all electric appliances, 1 living area, 1 dining area, a wrap around style front porch, an automatic 2 car garage,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
401 Windmill Dr
401 Windmill Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2511 sqft
AVAILABLE Aug. 17th !!! Spacious 2-Story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single family home with central air conditioning, cook-top/range, washer & dryer hook ups, dishwasher and privacy fence. Pets are allowed with owner approval.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1612 Velma Ave
1612 Velma Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1592 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fenced backyard, refrigerator, an electric range, dishwasher, washer and dryer connections. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
806 23rd N
806 N 23rd St, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$725
1347 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher, and an electric range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
904 Edwards St.
904 Edwards Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1243 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1507 Little Street
1507 Little Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1580 sqft
1507 Little Street Available 08/10/20 1507 Little Street. Copperas Cove, TX - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES: CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.coryellcounty.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4108 Shasta Rd.
4108 Shasta Road, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$750
1 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom/1.5 bath townhome close to Ft. Hood. Driving is 15 mins to base. This is Unit #A - corner unit. Living room and kitchen downstairs and all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Vinyl tile flooring, carpet upstairs. Central A/C and Heating.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
608 West Ave A
608 West Avenue a, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$725
1010 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with a 1 car garage features a refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher and a gas range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
110 Murphy Cir
110 Murphy Circle, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1439 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th!! 3 bed 2 bath home. With Central A/C, Refrigerator, oven/stove, and washer dryer Hookups. Sorry No Pets Allowed

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3401 Lucas St
3401 Lucas Street, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1539 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG 17TH!!! 4 bedrooms, 2 bath single-family home located in Skyline Flats subdivision with a country setting, great views. Pets are allowed upon owner approval.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1108 South 21 Street
1108 South 21st Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$725
978 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a fenced yard, 1 car garage, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and a gas range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
124 Blancas
124 E Blancas Dr, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1328 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher, an electric range and refrigerator. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
617 Atkinson Ave
617 Atkinson Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1128 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Granite Counters, Patio, Hardwood and Fenced Yard. Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
511 Judy Ln
511 Judy Lane, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$875
1376 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! 4BR 1.5 Bath home. Refrigerator, stove, washer dryer hookups. Converted garage. SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED!

1 of 26

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
202 Patterson St
202 Patterson Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage with opener Amenities include: - New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile Flooring

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
House Creek North
2305 Jake Drive
2305 Jake Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1684 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2305 Jake Drive in Copperas Cove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1111 Dixon Cir
1111 Dixon Cir, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1562 sqft
Beautiful home available! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, and Fenced Yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1206 Craig
1206 Craig Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1334 sqft
1206 Craig Available 07/21/20 - Enjoy quiet living in this peaceful neighborhood in Copperas Cove. This property features a beautiful yard with shade trees, fenced rear yard, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a two car garage.
City Guide for Copperas Cove, TX

With a history that dates back to 4,000 B.C., when buffalo hunters inhabited the area, Copperas Cove, Texas, has a rich history as a railway center and a cotton manufacturer. Today, Copperas Cove provides pivotal services for soldiers stationed at nearby Fort Hood, as well as for their families.

When you see downtown Copperas Cove, you'll feel as if you were transported right back into a 1950s movie, complete with James Dean, Stetson hats and Bel Air convertibles. Perhaps it's fitting that Copperas Cove is located right in the heart of central Texas. The town seems to encapsulate the best, most intriguing aspects of the region, both in appearance and in spirit. With a population of 33,374 (2012 Census), Copperas Cove is part of the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood metropolitan area, but it manages to maintain its own unique identity. Known to locals as "Cove," its history as an inhabited area dates back to 4,000 B.C., when nomadic tribes of buffalo hunters are known to have lived on the land. Today, Copperas Cove is a thriving small city that has everything you'd want in an urban-styled suburb, including a great public transportation system and a Wal-Mart Supercenter. With Fort Hood only about 12 minutes away, Copperas Cove is also an important service provider for those stationed and employed at the base. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Copperas Cove, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Copperas Cove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

