Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
508 John Henry Dr
508 John Henry Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1475 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! This 3 bedroom Cove home has 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area. Features include a fireplace, security system, all tile flooring, washer/dryer and storage building.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
401 Veterans Avenue
401 Veterans Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
950 sqft
401 Veterans Avenue Copperas Cove, TX 76522 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES: CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.coryellcounty.

Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
209 North Drive Apt B
209 North Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 unit multi-family home 4 unit multi-family home, includes washer, dryer, dishwasher, stove and fridge. Dual vanity sinks in the bathroom, updated white kitchen, and ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Copperas Cove
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Copperas Cove

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3901 Thunder Creek Dr
3901 Thunder Creek Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2119 sqft
Brilliant mix of formal elegance and voluminous space in this 2 story home in prestigious Thunder Creek Estates. This impressive home creates picturesque curb appeal. Ceramic Tile entry and Kitchen area.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewood
5213 Lions Gate Ln
5213 Lions Gate Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5213 Lions Gate Ln in Killeen. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3405 Bull Run Dr
3405 Bull Run Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1541 sqft
Welcome home to an open concept and a split floor plan. There's more than enough room with its 3 bedrooms while also having an extra room that can be used as an office, game room or 4th bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Copperas Cove
Verified

Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
10 Units Available
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
812 sqft
Outside storage, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer rentals come standard with each floor plan. A gated community with a gazebo and state-of-the-art fitness facility aid in relaxation.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$641
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
940 sqft
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
8 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
1 Unit Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
2204 Wickiup Trail
2204 Wickiup Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2316 sqft
2204 Wickiup Trail Available 08/20/20 How about this Texas weather? This home comes with a screened-in patio! - Available 8/20/2020. Please our office at 254-526-5000 to schedule a tour.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
6212 Charlotte Ln
6212 Charlotte Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6212 Charlotte Ln in Killeen. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
226 Lottie Ln
226 Lottie Ln, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2469 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.25 bath featuring 2 dining areas beautifully designed into a 2469 square feet dream home. From the moment you walk through the tiled entry you feel right at home.

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1710 Benttree Drive
1710 Bent Tree Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
795 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Evening Hollow. Newly remodeled unit! Central heat/air, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and laundry IN THE UNIT. Is pet friendly.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge Estates
5904 Boxelder Tr
5904 Boxelder Trl, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
5904 Boxelder Tr Available 08/10/20 Timber Ridge Estates Beauty! - Beautiful Timber Ridge Estates Home. Gorgeous landscaping with Kwik curb lined flower beds, mature oak tree in privacy fenced rear yard, sprinkler system, and covered patio.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5600 CHUCKWAGON
5600 Chuckwagon Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1792 sqft
5600 CHUCKWAGON Available 08/14/20 LIGHT FILLED 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH - Newer two story home. Several windows throughout the home give the home a lot of natural light throughout.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Trimmier Estates
501 E Libra Dr
501 East Libra Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1594 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 17th!! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom,2 bathroom home located close to elementary schools. Open floor plan with central heat/air, privacy fence, and washer & dryer included. SMALL PETS UNDER 30 LBS ALLOWED UPON OWNER APPROVAL!!!

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3717 Sawtooth Dr
3717 Sawtooth Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1610 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2216 Cimmaron Dr.
2216 Cimmaron Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1442 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Monthly Rental near Fort Hood - Property Id: 253974 This newly updated single-family residential home is located in Killeen Texas just minutes from Fort Hood and is available to rent by the month.

July 2020 Copperas Cove Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Copperas Cove Rent Report. Copperas Cove rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Copperas Cove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Copperas Cove rents increased over the past month

Copperas Cove rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Copperas Cove stand at $612 for a one-bedroom apartment and $810 for a two-bedroom. Copperas Cove's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Copperas Cove, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Copperas Cove rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Copperas Cove, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Copperas Cove is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Copperas Cove's median two-bedroom rent of $810 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Copperas Cove's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Copperas Cove than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Copperas Cove.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

