Apartment List
/
TX
/
marble falls
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Marble Falls, TX with garage

Marble Falls apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
$
31 Units Available
Homestead at Mormon Mill
1301 Max Copeland Drive, Marble Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Explore a unique community created with a passion for quality. The Homestead at Mormon Mill promotes a relaxed atmosphere with modern rustic luxury living where you can feel at home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
36 Units Available
Residences At Panther Hollow
501 Panther Hollow Dr, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
$999
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1081 sqft
Welcome to Residences at Panther Hollow, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Marble Falls, TX.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
107 E Wildflower
107 East Wildflower Boulevard, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2070 sqft
Spacious family home with three bedrooms, two and one half baths, great room and more. Over 2000 square feet of living space. Ready for move in July 10. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
702 Claremont Pkwy B
702 Claremont Parkway, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Unit B Available 07/03/20 Spacious 3 bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 299421 Spacious unit, with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and a half bath in the downstairs living area. Washer and dryer hook-ups. One car garage and fenced in backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
406 Ave B
406 Avenue B, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1286 sqft
Cute updated 3/2 for rent. Original hardwood floors, updated appliances, in town close to everything! At end of quiet street in Old Marble Falls, quiet and quaint. No Pets.
Results within 1 mile of Marble Falls

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
109 Turkey Run
109 Turkey Run, Meadowlakes, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1797 sqft
3/2/2 Hidden Falls golf course home for rent in the Meadowlakes Subdivision. Home has been updated with fresh paint throughout. Screened in patio and fenced back yard. Open floor plan concept with split bedroom floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Marble Falls

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
301 Nattie Woods
301 Nattie Woods, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1975 sqft
Contemporary, custom home in the highly desirable Summit Rock development. Home boasts open and airy living spaces that are flooded with natural light and feature breathtaking views of Lake LBJ, Summit Rock Golf Course and the Texas Hill Country.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
100 Bay Point
100 Bay Point Drive, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Rent INCLUDES Water, Sewer, Trash & Landscaping. Escape townhomes are very popular because they offer what many clients need: Single level, two bedrooms, two baths, one car garage with room for golf cart storage.
Results within 10 miles of Marble Falls

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
112 Big Sky
112 Big Sky, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3250 sqft
Recently remodeled Horseshoe Bay home with outstanding views of the lake and hill country from almost every room! This open concept floor plan includes a study, master and main living areas on the first floor and two bedrooms with en suite

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
109 Sunshine #4
109 Sunshine #4, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1617 sqft
Wonderful East-facing golf course view townhome available for lease. Walking distance to the new Caprock complex with panoramic views of Ram Rock #1, and the Hill Country! Being leased with all appliances including kitchen fridge, washer/ dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
606 S Pierce
606 South Pierce Street, Burnet, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1161 sqft
Completely updated throughout. Fresh paint, new flooring, cabinets, appliances and more. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Three bedrooms, two baths with single car garage. Large walk in shower in the master bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
304 Fox Crossing
304 Delaware Springs Boulevard, Burnet, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home with two car garage and a garage door for the golf cart. Large living/dining/kitchen area with fireplace. Covered back porch with fenced yard. Ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining, entry and bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 Lazy Oaks
150 Lazy Oaks, Kingsland, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
For Rent - Manufactured home on 9 acres in Kingsland, TX - This is a very unique 9 acre property. There is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home towards the back of the property, and the home section is fenced off.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Marble Falls 2 BedroomsMarble Falls 3 Bedrooms
Marble Falls Apartments with BalconyMarble Falls Apartments with Garage
Marble Falls Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Wells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX
Bulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXFredericksburg, TXBurnet, TXKingsland, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas