Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:14 PM

32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Veterans Avenue
401 Veterans Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
950 sqft
401 Veterans Avenue Available 07/10/20 401 Veterans Avenue Copperas Cove, TX 76522 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES: CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
206 West Avenue East
206 West Avenue East, Copperas Cove, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
672 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, single full bath bungalow-style home with refurbished original hardwood floors, newer HVAC, upgraded electrical, windows for energy efficiency. Beautiful kitchen with modern updates and custom cabinetry.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
601 Westview Circle
601 Westview Circle, Copperas Cove, TX
2 Bedrooms
$599
3136 sqft
There is a front door and a back door for an emergency exit. Requirements: Application fee of $30 (money order) per adult is required and non-refundable.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
605 Hackberry Street
605 Hackberry Street, Copperas Cove, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
1323 sqft
Please contact us for appointment or fill up the free application to save time https://forms.gle/6vyEnbZVkJyKG9EZ6
Results within 5 miles of Copperas Cove

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 Royal Crest Drive
1302 Royal Crest Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1140 sqft
- Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty. We are proud to be one of the largest property management firms in Central Texas! At this time due to the COVID-19 virus we have limited our services for viewing our rental properties.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1226 Royal Crest Dr
1226 Royal Crest Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
1024 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome with a 1 car garage features a fireplace, fenced yard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and a gas range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4404 Jeff Scott Drive
4404 Jeff Scott Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
4230 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse ready for move in.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4405 Mattie Drive
4405 Mattie Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
3721 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome available for move in June 12. Call for additional details.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
425 W. Ave. C
425 West Avenue C, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$715
576 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Killeen. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer hook-ups. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lonesome Dove
1 Unit Available
3805 Woodrow Drive
3805 Woodrow Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
886 sqft
This lovely Town home AVAILABLE JULY 3RD, offers recently updated flooring downstairs, and spacious bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy the fully fenced in shared yard, maintenance free! This location is close to shopping, fort hood, and 190!

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Bellaire Heights
1 Unit Available
508 Alpine Drive
508 Alpine Street, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
3236 sqft
508 Alpine St. Upstairs $650 Rent Deposit $500 Tenant pays utilities. Application FEE $30 Per Adult Pet Fee $150-300 Per Pet. ALL Deposits and Fees can be made in 5 equal payments with monthly rent. Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath Apt.
Results within 10 miles of Copperas Cove
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
7 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
4 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
12 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$968
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1021 sqft
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$829
947 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
2 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$804
947 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
3 Units Available
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
843 sqft
An excellent location for parks and shops. Each home includes updated appliances, full kitchens, and a patio or balcony. This large community includes two pools, two laundry facilities and a courtesy officer. Near Highway 190.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1704 SMITH DRIVE
1704 Smith Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
925 sqft
1704 SMITH DRIVE Available 06/23/20 QUAINT HOUSE ON QUIET STREET - 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE - Cute 2 Bedroom Home with great shade trees (RLNE3550435)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2601 Wiley Dr
2601 Wiley Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
e.g. Apt. 201 or The Arbor or Corner Two Bedroom Available 07/13/20 AVAILABLE JULY 2020!!! UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON This 2 story home has 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 living and 1 dining area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Killeen Heights North
1 Unit Available
707 Estelle
707 Estelle Avenue, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
1063 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a 1 car garage features a fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, and an electric range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2019 Dickens
2019 Dickens Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
936 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, an electric range and a dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

June 2020 Copperas Cove Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Copperas Cove Rent Report. Copperas Cove rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Copperas Cove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Copperas Cove rents increased over the past month

Copperas Cove rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Copperas Cove stand at $611 for a one-bedroom apartment and $810 for a two-bedroom. Copperas Cove's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Copperas Cove, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Copperas Cove rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Copperas Cove, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Copperas Cove is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Copperas Cove's median two-bedroom rent of $810 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Copperas Cove.
    • While Copperas Cove's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Copperas Cove than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Copperas Cove.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

