Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool guest suite accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access online portal package receiving

Discover Clear Creek Meadows apartments in Copperas Cove, TX. Created for those who know what they want, our elegant and laid-back community offers you high-end personalized services for a carefree lifestyle. Five distinct floor plans are waiting for you at Clear Creek Meadow. You can opt for a one, two or three-bedroom apartment, ranging from 646 to 1199 square feet and live in one of the best apartment communities in Copperas Cove.



At Clear Creek Meadows apartments you'll be surrounded by lush landscapes filled with natural beauty and vitality. We’re set in a great location, close to I-14 and US-190 with quick access to Killeen, Fort Hood, and with plenty of dining, shopping, and recreation venues nearby. Live the good life in Copperas Cove and enjoy having features such as a private swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center at your disposal anytime. The pet-friendly and relaxed environment of our community creates a fun and unique living experience. Our impeccable amenities and s