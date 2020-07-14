All apartments in Copperas Cove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Clear Creek Meadows

1202 S FM-116 · (254) 708-0768
Location

1202 S FM-116, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09207 · Avail. Aug 22

$983

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clear Creek Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
guest suite
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Discover Clear Creek Meadows apartments in Copperas Cove, TX. Created for those who know what they want, our elegant and laid-back community offers you high-end personalized services for a carefree lifestyle. Five distinct floor plans are waiting for you at Clear Creek Meadow. You can opt for a one, two or three-bedroom apartment, ranging from 646 to 1199 square feet and live in one of the best apartment communities in Copperas Cove.

At Clear Creek Meadows apartments you'll be surrounded by lush landscapes filled with natural beauty and vitality. We’re set in a great location, close to I-14 and US-190 with quick access to Killeen, Fort Hood, and with plenty of dining, shopping, and recreation venues nearby. Live the good life in Copperas Cove and enjoy having features such as a private swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center at your disposal anytime. The pet-friendly and relaxed environment of our community creates a fun and unique living experience. Our impeccable amenities and s

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 first applicant, $20 for additional applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom); Up to one month's rent-based on credit.
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $6/month, Pest control: $1/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Open, carport and visitor all available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clear Creek Meadows have any available units?
Clear Creek Meadows has a unit available for $983 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
What amenities does Clear Creek Meadows have?
Some of Clear Creek Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clear Creek Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Clear Creek Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clear Creek Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Clear Creek Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Clear Creek Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Clear Creek Meadows offers parking.
Does Clear Creek Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clear Creek Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clear Creek Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Clear Creek Meadows has a pool.
Does Clear Creek Meadows have accessible units?
Yes, Clear Creek Meadows has accessible units.
Does Clear Creek Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clear Creek Meadows has units with dishwashers.
