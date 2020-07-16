All apartments in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove, TX
802 S 15th Street
802 S 15th Street

802 South 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

802 South 15th Street, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three bedrooms home in quite Copperas Cove neighborhood. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, under-mount sink, dark cabinets with drawer pulls, island counter, side by side refrigerator and microwave. The large kitchen dining is right off the kitchen, and it has vinyl planking flooring. Bedrooms and family room have wood flooring. The backyard comes with a fence, and there is one car attached garage. The property will be available in the middle of July. This property doesn't accept pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 S 15th Street have any available units?
802 S 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Copperas Cove, TX.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 S 15th Street have?
Some of 802 S 15th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 S 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
802 S 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 S 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 S 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 802 S 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 802 S 15th Street offers parking.
Does 802 S 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 S 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 S 15th Street have a pool?
No, 802 S 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 802 S 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 802 S 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 802 S 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 S 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
