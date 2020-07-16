802 S 15th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Three bedrooms home in quite Copperas Cove neighborhood. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, under-mount sink, dark cabinets with drawer pulls, island counter, side by side refrigerator and microwave. The large kitchen dining is right off the kitchen, and it has vinyl planking flooring. Bedrooms and family room have wood flooring. The backyard comes with a fence, and there is one car attached garage. The property will be available in the middle of July. This property doesn't accept pets.