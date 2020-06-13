219 Janelle Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is absolutely nice duplex with awesome tile flooring through out the unit. Ready for that new tenant to keep the great living tradition going. Freshly painted and sit conveniently in the corner lot, this units is packed all nice stuffs like smooth top stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hook up, chain link fence and ready for that great tenant that will continue taking care of it. All brick SPACIOUS duplex in good a nice area of Copperas Cove. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath units with 1 car garage and utility areas. Property sits on large chain link FENCED lot with a nice view. Come and rent this before its gone. Small Cat and Dog accepted with restrictions.