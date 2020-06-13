All apartments in Copperas Cove
Location

219 Janelle Drive, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is absolutely nice duplex with awesome tile flooring through out the unit. Ready for that new tenant to keep the great living tradition going. Freshly painted and sit conveniently in the corner lot, this units is packed all nice stuffs like smooth top stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hook up, chain link fence and ready for that great tenant that will continue taking care of it. All brick SPACIOUS duplex in good a nice area of Copperas Cove. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath units with 1 car garage and utility areas. Property sits on large chain link FENCED lot with a nice view. Come and rent this before its gone. Small Cat and Dog accepted with restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Janelle Drive have any available units?
219 Janelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Copperas Cove, TX.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Janelle Drive have?
Some of 219 Janelle Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Janelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
219 Janelle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Janelle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Janelle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 219 Janelle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 219 Janelle Drive does offer parking.
Does 219 Janelle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Janelle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Janelle Drive have a pool?
No, 219 Janelle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 219 Janelle Drive have accessible units?
No, 219 Janelle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Janelle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Janelle Drive has units with dishwashers.
