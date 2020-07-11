Apartment List
/
TX
/
coppell
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Coppell, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Coppell apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,116
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Valley Ranch
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
944 sqft
Two-level pool with sundeck. Large windows and nine foot ceilings, plus private patio/balcony for spacious homes. Community conveniences like on-site laundry, package receiving, option for online rent payment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
8 Units Available
Huntington Circle Apartments
409 W Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1153 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Circle Apartments in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
7 Units Available
Wellington Park
2479 Deer Run, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington Park in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Coppell
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
110 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,263
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1289 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
76 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,263
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
35 Units Available
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1215 sqft
Sitting on Royal Ln., these units offer 1-3 bedroom units, complete with air conditioning, hardwood floors, recent renovations, stainless steel and granite countertops. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a car wash area and dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,053
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1057 sqft
At Rancho Mirage, we strive to provide our residents with a superior home environment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Timber Creek Square
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with a W/D hookup and fully furnished kitchens. Enjoy a gym, courtyard and playground on site. Close to Vista Ridge Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near I-35E.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Montelena
501 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1219 sqft
Grapevine Mills and a variety of wineries are just minutes away from this property. When at home, residents enjoy walk in closets, hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Amenities include pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,594
1453 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious living rooms, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Play basketball, exercise and swim on site. Right next to Thomas Jefferson Park. Easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
$
43 Units Available
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,081
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,113
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1160 sqft
Two-level resort-style pool with sun shelf. Pet spa with bath and grooming table. LEED Gold Certified for green living. Designer homes with faux wood flooring and pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
30 Units Available
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,157
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1220 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the corner of Turner Road and Boyd Drive near Highway 114L. Luxury apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1464 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Indian Creek
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1273 sqft
This modern development offers a large selection of amenities, including resort-style swimming pools, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, French-door refrigerators, granite countertops and private garages.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
48 Units Available
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,058
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1197 sqft
One- and two-bedroom updated apartments in Irving, TX. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill area. Near Lake Carolyn with easy access to Hwy. 114.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
14 Units Available
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaks Hackberry Creek is located at the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their well-maintained one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
City Guide for Coppell, TX

Coppell, Texas, is the town of many names. Although the town officially became Coppell in the 1950s, its roots trace all the way back to the 1880s. Tracing this quiet town's history is almost easier than genealogy -- but not quite.

Going to Coppell Nature Park to walk and watch planes take off from nearby Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is the best way to get an idea of what this city is like. Centrally located, the small town of Coppell has character and also hosts a lot of natural beauty. Just be careful of the bobcats and coyotes. The sound of the planes drowns out their roar! What's interesting is that Coppell has had multiple names over the course of its history, like Grapevine Prairie and Gibbs. Today, though, you won't hear it called another name. Coppell is a convenient and entertaining place to call home. Just as the jets soar above the clouds, the city of Coppell is soaring too, and it looks like it won't be landing anytime soon. Go and fly with it! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Coppell, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Coppell apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Coppell apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoppell 3 BedroomsCoppell Apartments under $1,000Coppell Apartments under $1,100
Coppell Apartments under $1,200Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with GarageCoppell Apartments with GymCoppell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Apartments with PoolCoppell Apartments with Washer-DryerCoppell Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoppell Furnished ApartmentsCoppell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District