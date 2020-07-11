108 Apartments for rent in Coppell, TX with move-in specials

Coppell, Texas, is the town of many names. Although the town officially became Coppell in the 1950s, its roots trace all the way back to the 1880s. Tracing this quiet town's history is almost easier than genealogy -- but not quite.

Going to Coppell Nature Park to walk and watch planes take off from nearby Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is the best way to get an idea of what this city is like. Centrally located, the small town of Coppell has character and also hosts a lot of natural beauty. Just be careful of the bobcats and coyotes. The sound of the planes drowns out their roar! What's interesting is that Coppell has had multiple names over the course of its history, like Grapevine Prairie and Gibbs. Today, though, you won't hear it called another name. Coppell is a convenient and entertaining place to call home. Just as the jets soar above the clouds, the city of Coppell is soaring too, and it looks like it won't be landing anytime soon. Go and fly with it!