The Club at Riverchase

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym pool volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill carport clubhouse hot tub internet access

This lovely apartment complex consists of statuesque buildings with stone and brick exteriors. The lush grounds go on for miles, with manicured lawns and towering trees. The stunning pools wrap around the complex, and feature water fixtures and waterfalls. A sand volleyball court is the perfect place for a pick up game, and the golf course is right next door.Inside the apartment homes the spacious floor plan serves to showcase the lush apartment interiors. High ceilings feature crown molding high-end fans. Wood floors beautifully flow from one room to another, and large bedrooms accommodate a variety of furniture designs and sizes. The executive business center and high endurance gym feature the same beautiful design found inside the apartment homes.