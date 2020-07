Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center carport clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cc payments e-payments green community hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving sauna

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.



What Makes Our Community Unique



St. Marin has been Reader’s First Choice in Coppell since 2009. Enjoy all the conveniences as a resident of the community that includes 2 resort style pools with tanning decks and grilling stations, 1 lap pool, 2 fitness centers, 3 bark parks, indoor basketball court and walking trail. "The onsite team takes great pride in the apartment homes and townhomes' quality and strives to provide excellent service; taking care of the residents each day! "



Sensational Amenities



Our community amenities are thoughtfully designed with fun and convenience to make the most of your everyday living experience.