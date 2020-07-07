All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

654 Westhaven Road

654 Westhaven Road · No Longer Available
Location

654 Westhaven Road, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
media room
WELL maintained two story NORTH facing home with exemplary Coppell Schools +Nice open floor plan with 4 bedroom (2 DOWN and 2 UP), study, formal dining, game and media room in a highly desirable neighborhood +Pristine kitchen with SS appliances, Gas cooktop, island and tons of granite counter top, plenty of cabinet space + Master Bath boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower +Covered patio a decent sized backyard+Home includes with Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator +Centrally located with access DFW airport and major employment hubs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Westhaven Road have any available units?
654 Westhaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 654 Westhaven Road have?
Some of 654 Westhaven Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 Westhaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
654 Westhaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Westhaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 654 Westhaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 654 Westhaven Road offer parking?
Yes, 654 Westhaven Road offers parking.
Does 654 Westhaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 654 Westhaven Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Westhaven Road have a pool?
No, 654 Westhaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 654 Westhaven Road have accessible units?
No, 654 Westhaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Westhaven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 654 Westhaven Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 654 Westhaven Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 654 Westhaven Road does not have units with air conditioning.

