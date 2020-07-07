654 Westhaven Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

WELL maintained two story NORTH facing home with exemplary Coppell Schools +Nice open floor plan with 4 bedroom (2 DOWN and 2 UP), study, formal dining, game and media room in a highly desirable neighborhood +Pristine kitchen with SS appliances, Gas cooktop, island and tons of granite counter top, plenty of cabinet space + Master Bath boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower +Covered patio a decent sized backyard+Home includes with Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator +Centrally located with access DFW airport and major employment hubs