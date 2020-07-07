All apartments in Coppell
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:10 AM

333 Clear Haven Drive

333 Clear Haven · No Longer Available
Location

333 Clear Haven, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/16b4bd9037 ----
Park Meadow, 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom home with fresh paint an abundance of space that sits on 1/3 acre. Move-In-
Ready!! Located less than 1 mile from the \'Andy Brown\' Park System, Aquatic/Fitness Center and the Elementary, Middle, and High Schools. Kitchen has granite counter tops, 3 living areas downstairs, 3 bedrooms are downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs with a game room. To schedule a viewing, please contact the automated showing system (817) 241-2560 or call the office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $3,000

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Clear Haven Drive have any available units?
333 Clear Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 333 Clear Haven Drive have?
Some of 333 Clear Haven Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Clear Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
333 Clear Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Clear Haven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Clear Haven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 333 Clear Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 333 Clear Haven Drive offers parking.
Does 333 Clear Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Clear Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Clear Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 333 Clear Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 333 Clear Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 333 Clear Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Clear Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Clear Haven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Clear Haven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Clear Haven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

