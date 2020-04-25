313 Beechwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Stunning home located in desirable Pecan Hollow walking distance to library, elementary, The Core Aquatic & Rec Center. Interior boasts light & bright open floorplan w rich hardwoods, completely renovated formal living & dining, & walls of windows w views of backyard. Dream kitchen over looking breakfast nook & den has slab granite countertops, stainless appliances, over sized island, & abundant storage. Enormous master retreat w sitting area has separate shower, jetted tub, separate vanities, & walk-in closet. 4 spacious secondary bedrooms & game room up w bathroom access. Breathtaking backyard oasis features pool w attached spa & large pergola covered patio great for entertaining! Award Winning Coppell ISD!