Large home for lease in great area.Minutes to Randolph, I10, 1604, I35 and IKEA. Five bedroom Four bath home. Many upgrades in this property. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Well maintained. Secondary bedroom downstairs. Great back yard with built in gas grill and fire pit! Orange tree! Generous size bedrooms with full baths. Lots of storage space. Large walk in closets. This property has new flooring and new paint. No pets please