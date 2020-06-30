All apartments in Converse
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

9802 Discovery Drive

9802 Discovery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9802 Discovery Drive, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
bbq/grill
Spacious 3 Bedroom Near Randolph AFB! - Open floor plan, affordable living, space for everyone and everything only minutes to the gate of Randolph AFB highlight this spotless home on a corner lot a block from the playground and picnic area. Beautiful wood floors in the living areas and bedrooms, ceramic tile in the kitchen, baths and utility room. Easy access to 1604 for commuting anywhere. $400.00 non-refundable cleaning deposit. Small pets negotiable with $300.00 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9802 Discovery Drive have any available units?
9802 Discovery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 9802 Discovery Drive have?
Some of 9802 Discovery Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9802 Discovery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9802 Discovery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9802 Discovery Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9802 Discovery Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9802 Discovery Drive offer parking?
No, 9802 Discovery Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9802 Discovery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9802 Discovery Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9802 Discovery Drive have a pool?
No, 9802 Discovery Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9802 Discovery Drive have accessible units?
No, 9802 Discovery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9802 Discovery Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9802 Discovery Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9802 Discovery Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9802 Discovery Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

