Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A MUST SEE!! Ready to Move In!! Home was completely remodeled in 2014 and remains immaculate. New laminate installed in dining, and a new roof is scheduled. Good size Kitchen with breakfast bar open to spacious family and breakfast rooms. Master is split; nice bath with double vanity, separate tub/shower and ceramic floor. Easy access Judson schools, Randolph AFB, Loop 1604 to San Antonio. Make Converse your SA home in beautiful Copperfield at 9742 Coppercreek!!!!!! WELCOME HOME!!!