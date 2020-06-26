9727 Dakota Bay

Amenities

This warm and inviting 3 bedroom 2 bath plus a study home has everything you need and want, from the fenced yard to the beck making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes granite counters, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.