Super Clean Beautiful 4/2.5/2 home on a cul-de-sac lot in the Hanover Cove subdivision, across from Randolph AFB. Family room, living/dining combo down & loft upstairs, Island kitchen has a breakfast area. Master bedroom has 2 closets, & the master bathroom has a separate garden tub & shower, double vanity. Covered patio & fenced backyard. Owner says "no smoking no the property but pets negotiable". Check out this great home today!