Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming family home on corner lot in established and quiet neighborhood. Designer touches and features throughout including custom kitchen cabinets, custom countertops, tile and laminate floors, upgraded bathrooms with designer tile, vanities and fixtures. New central HVAC system. No rear neighbors; lot backs to City of Converse park. Expansive family room as well as huge master bedroom. Ceiling fans, abundant storage and more!