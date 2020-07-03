All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision

9703 Autumn Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9703 Autumn Place, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful corner lot 3 Bdrm/2.5 bath - Beautiful corner lot 3 Bdrm/2.5 bath well maintained home in desirable Autumn Run * New paint and flooring. No carpet downstairs. Living room down, Game room up, formal dining plus breakfast area * Huge corner lot * Nice covered patio * Large Master upstairs has walk out to beautiful deck * Master bath has double vanily and separate tub/shower. Centrally located off 1604 and IH 10/90, close to Randolph AFB, shopping, schools. Must have Good Credit and Good Rental. No cats. Ask about dog restrictions.

(RLNE5362840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision have any available units?
9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision have?
Some of 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision currently offering any rent specials?
9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision pet-friendly?
Yes, 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision is pet friendly.
Does 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision offer parking?
No, 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision does not offer parking.
Does 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision have a pool?
No, 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision does not have a pool.
Does 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision have accessible units?
No, 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision does not have accessible units.
Does 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision have units with dishwashers?
No, 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision have units with air conditioning?
No, 9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Apartments under $1,000Converse Apartments with Pool
Converse Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas