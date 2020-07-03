9703 Autumn Place Autumn Run Subdivision

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities game room dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful corner lot 3 Bdrm/2.5 bath - Beautiful corner lot 3 Bdrm/2.5 bath well maintained home in desirable Autumn Run * New paint and flooring. No carpet downstairs. Living room down, Game room up, formal dining plus breakfast area * Huge corner lot * Nice covered patio * Large Master upstairs has walk out to beautiful deck * Master bath has double vanily and separate tub/shower. Centrally located off 1604 and IH 10/90, close to Randolph AFB, shopping, schools. Must have Good Credit and Good Rental. No cats. Ask about dog restrictions.



(RLNE5362840)