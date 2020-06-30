9654 LEGISLATION DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AWESOME RENTAL!! LIKE NEW HOME, Amazing light fixtures, such as two crystal chandeliers overlooking the entry room. Master Bedroom w wonderful modern ceiling fan that is sure to keep you cool. Contemporary kitchen with all stainless steel modern appliances and solid counters. High Ceilings. upgraded security with state of the art alarm control systems. Private full suite on second floor ideal for guests or young adults. Covered patio excellent for weekend barbecuing. Arches throughout the house.