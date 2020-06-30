All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 9654 LEGISLATION DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
9654 LEGISLATION DR
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:26 PM

9654 LEGISLATION DR

9654 Legislation Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9654 Legislation Drive, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AWESOME RENTAL!! LIKE NEW HOME, Amazing light fixtures, such as two crystal chandeliers overlooking the entry room. Master Bedroom w wonderful modern ceiling fan that is sure to keep you cool. Contemporary kitchen with all stainless steel modern appliances and solid counters. High Ceilings. upgraded security with state of the art alarm control systems. Private full suite on second floor ideal for guests or young adults. Covered patio excellent for weekend barbecuing. Arches throughout the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9654 LEGISLATION DR have any available units?
9654 LEGISLATION DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 9654 LEGISLATION DR have?
Some of 9654 LEGISLATION DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9654 LEGISLATION DR currently offering any rent specials?
9654 LEGISLATION DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9654 LEGISLATION DR pet-friendly?
No, 9654 LEGISLATION DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 9654 LEGISLATION DR offer parking?
Yes, 9654 LEGISLATION DR offers parking.
Does 9654 LEGISLATION DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9654 LEGISLATION DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9654 LEGISLATION DR have a pool?
No, 9654 LEGISLATION DR does not have a pool.
Does 9654 LEGISLATION DR have accessible units?
No, 9654 LEGISLATION DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9654 LEGISLATION DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9654 LEGISLATION DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9654 LEGISLATION DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9654 LEGISLATION DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Apartments under $1,000Converse Apartments with Pool
Converse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas