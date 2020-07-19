Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

9555 Bent Tree hollow Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Two Story With Builder upgrades Throughout - This One Is Nice** Like New Two Story Family Home** Tasteful Builder Upgrades Throughout* Large Kitchen With Beautiful Granite Counters & Island, 42 inch Cabinets, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer* Tile In Wet Areas** Downstairs Flex Room Can Be used As Study or 4th Bedroom* Master Suite With Trayed Ceiling, Spacious Closet, Walk In Shower, Garden Tub, Double Vanity** All Bedrooms Provide Plenty of Closet & Storage Space* Enjoy Relaxing Evenings Under Large Covered Rear Patio Overlooking privacy Fenced yard. (text truncated for print)



(RLNE5917735)