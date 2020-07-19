All apartments in Converse
9555 Bent Tree hollow
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9555 Bent Tree hollow

9555 Bent Tree Holw · (210) 863-4683 ext. 4683
Converse
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

9555 Bent Tree Holw, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9555 Bent Tree hollow · Avail. Aug 10

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
9555 Bent Tree hollow Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Two Story With Builder upgrades Throughout - This One Is Nice** Like New Two Story Family Home** Tasteful Builder Upgrades Throughout* Large Kitchen With Beautiful Granite Counters & Island, 42 inch Cabinets, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer* Tile In Wet Areas** Downstairs Flex Room Can Be used As Study or 4th Bedroom* Master Suite With Trayed Ceiling, Spacious Closet, Walk In Shower, Garden Tub, Double Vanity** All Bedrooms Provide Plenty of Closet & Storage Space* Enjoy Relaxing Evenings Under Large Covered Rear Patio Overlooking privacy Fenced yard. (text truncated for print)

(RLNE5917735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9555 Bent Tree hollow have any available units?
9555 Bent Tree hollow has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9555 Bent Tree hollow have?
Some of 9555 Bent Tree hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9555 Bent Tree hollow currently offering any rent specials?
9555 Bent Tree hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9555 Bent Tree hollow pet-friendly?
No, 9555 Bent Tree hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 9555 Bent Tree hollow offer parking?
No, 9555 Bent Tree hollow does not offer parking.
Does 9555 Bent Tree hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9555 Bent Tree hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9555 Bent Tree hollow have a pool?
Yes, 9555 Bent Tree hollow has a pool.
Does 9555 Bent Tree hollow have accessible units?
No, 9555 Bent Tree hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 9555 Bent Tree hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 9555 Bent Tree hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9555 Bent Tree hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 9555 Bent Tree hollow does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9555 Bent Tree hollow?
