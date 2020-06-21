All apartments in Converse
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

9523 Bent Tree Hollow

9523 Bent Tree Holw · No Longer Available
Location

9523 Bent Tree Holw, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pristine rental home in Hanover Cove, shows like a model home! Quiet cul-de-sac lot. Only 2.3 miles to the Randolph AFB front gate, perfect for military tenants! Open-concept kitchen, dining, and living room. Gourmet kitchen features gas cooking and granite countertops. Features include high ceilings, panned ceilings, excellent insulation. Spacious yard with privacy fence and covered patio, perfect place for kids and pets to play, also great for backyard entertaining! Current pics are from previous listing. All orange paint has been painted with a light white color. Available July 1, house and carpets will be professionally cleaned. Please excuse boxes, tenant is moving out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9523 Bent Tree Hollow have any available units?
9523 Bent Tree Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 9523 Bent Tree Hollow have?
Some of 9523 Bent Tree Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9523 Bent Tree Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
9523 Bent Tree Hollow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9523 Bent Tree Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 9523 Bent Tree Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 9523 Bent Tree Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 9523 Bent Tree Hollow does offer parking.
Does 9523 Bent Tree Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9523 Bent Tree Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9523 Bent Tree Hollow have a pool?
No, 9523 Bent Tree Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 9523 Bent Tree Hollow have accessible units?
No, 9523 Bent Tree Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 9523 Bent Tree Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 9523 Bent Tree Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9523 Bent Tree Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 9523 Bent Tree Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.
