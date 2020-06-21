9523 Bent Tree Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pristine rental home in Hanover Cove, shows like a model home! Quiet cul-de-sac lot. Only 2.3 miles to the Randolph AFB front gate, perfect for military tenants! Open-concept kitchen, dining, and living room. Gourmet kitchen features gas cooking and granite countertops. Features include high ceilings, panned ceilings, excellent insulation. Spacious yard with privacy fence and covered patio, perfect place for kids and pets to play, also great for backyard entertaining! Current pics are from previous listing. All orange paint has been painted with a light white color. Available July 1, house and carpets will be professionally cleaned. Please excuse boxes, tenant is moving out.