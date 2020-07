Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand New Home!!! This beautiful new home has stained concrete floors, open kitchen, living room space with high ceilings, carpeted bedrooms, and a large utility room. Builder upgrades included a dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. This home has lots of natural light throughout, and a 2 car garage. Easy access to Randolph, SAMMC, shopping, eating and work. NO pets allowed. (Interior and exterior colors may vary, but floorpans are the same)