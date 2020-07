Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2-car garage home minutes from Randolph AFB. This home has been very well-maintained & was recently repainted on the interior. Conveniently located to shopping, schools, restaurants & Woodlake Golf Club, this home has a very spacious backyard with covered patio perfect for BBQ's with friends & family . Large master with en-suite & roomy secondary bedrooms are located on the 2nd level.