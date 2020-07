Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction pet friendly

This brand new home is nestled in a cup-de-sac and backs up to a greenbelt! This open floor plan features 3 bed/2.5 bath, a covered patio, privacy fence, high ceilings, granite counters in the kitchen, and large walk-in master shower and closet. A quiet & well-established neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, and 1604/35! No pets!