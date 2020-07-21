8611 Lantana Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pristine 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Converse, TX. This move in ready home features a formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, and great landscaping. Kitchen over looks living area and includes granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and lots of cabinet space. Great size back yard with covered patio and privacy fence. This property won't last.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.