Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:09 PM

8611 Lantana Springs

8611 Lantana Spgs · No Longer Available
Location

8611 Lantana Spgs, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pristine 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Converse, TX. This move in ready home features a formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, and great landscaping. Kitchen over looks living area and includes granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and lots of cabinet space. Great size back yard with covered patio and privacy fence. This property won't last.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8611 Lantana Springs have any available units?
8611 Lantana Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 8611 Lantana Springs have?
Some of 8611 Lantana Springs's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8611 Lantana Springs currently offering any rent specials?
8611 Lantana Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8611 Lantana Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 8611 Lantana Springs is pet friendly.
Does 8611 Lantana Springs offer parking?
No, 8611 Lantana Springs does not offer parking.
Does 8611 Lantana Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8611 Lantana Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8611 Lantana Springs have a pool?
No, 8611 Lantana Springs does not have a pool.
Does 8611 Lantana Springs have accessible units?
No, 8611 Lantana Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 8611 Lantana Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 8611 Lantana Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8611 Lantana Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, 8611 Lantana Springs does not have units with air conditioning.
