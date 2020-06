Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEW ON MARKET - Remodeled single story HOME! Vinyl plank flooring throughout except carpet in the bedrooms,3 bedroom 3 bath home that is unusual to find with dual master bedrooms, vaulted ceiling in living room, garage door opener, sprinkler system, separate shower & garden tub in master bath with double vanity. Near Loop 410 and I-35, quick commute to Randolph Air Force Base & ft Sam Houston.



(RLNE4258200)