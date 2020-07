Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Large Home In Converse - Pool Maintenance Included - Great corner 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home with pool in Silverton Valley.

Close to 1604 and The Forum shopping center, minutes away from military bases (RAFB and Fort Sam Houston).

Home has stainless steel appliances.

Open floor plan with huge living room and large loft upstairs.

Fenced back yard with above ground pool. Pool service is included in the rent.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE5166359)