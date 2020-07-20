7730 BRISBANE BEND Available 06/14/19 MACARTHUR PARK RENTAL IN SCUCISD - ON MARKET 5/20: A CHARMING FRONT PORCH WELCOMES YOU INSIDE THIS WELL MAINTAINED HOME. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM ADJOINS THE BRIGHT AND OPEN EAT-IN KITCHEN AND DINING AREA. GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING GUESTS. LARGE MASTER SUITE FEATURES SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET. UPSTAIRS GAME ROOM FEATURES A TELEVISION NOOK. BUILT-IN DESK LOCATED IN HALLWAY. UTILITY ROOM HAS BASIN SINK. REAR COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKS BACKYARD. SHED FOR EXTRA STORAGE. EASY ACCESS TO LOOP 1604. QUICK COMMUTE TO JBSA - RANDOLPH OR FT SAM.TENANTS MUST PARTICIPATE IN FILTER EASY PROGRAM AT $20/MONTH.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
