6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY

Amenities
This beautifully maintained home is now available in the Horizon Pointe subdivision. This property is available for immediate move-in. The entryway leads to an open floor plan with wood plank style ceramic floors, beautiful custom paint, recessed lighting, and so much more. The kitchen downstairs has a roomy breakfast bar with a smooth cooktop oven, stainless steel fridge, and dishwasher. Additional secondary bedroom downstairs. The upstairs boasts a good sized game room space that is perfect for entertaining. The master suite has a full bath with a garden tub and walk-in closet. The remaining secondary bedrooms are very spacious and the backyard is enormous due to the home being located on a Cul-De-Sac lot. This home will be a joy to rent. The homeowner is also offering a reduced rate to military applicants.