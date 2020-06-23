All apartments in Converse
6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY

6503 San Miguel Way · No Longer Available
Location

6503 San Miguel Way, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
game room
This beautifully maintained home is now available in the Horizon Pointe subdivision. This property is available for immediate move-in. The entryway leads to an open floor plan with wood plank style ceramic floors, beautiful custom paint, recessed lighting, and so much more. The kitchen downstairs has a roomy breakfast bar with a smooth cooktop oven, stainless steel fridge, and dishwasher. Additional secondary bedroom downstairs. The upstairs boasts a good sized game room space that is perfect for entertaining. The master suite has a full bath with a garden tub and walk-in closet. The remaining secondary bedrooms are very spacious and the backyard is enormous due to the home being located on a Cul-De-Sac lot. This home will be a joy to rent. The homeowner is also offering a reduced rate to military applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY have any available units?
6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY have?
Some of 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY offers parking.
Does 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY have a pool?
No, 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY have accessible units?
No, 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6503 SAN MIGUEL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
