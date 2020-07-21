631 Meadow Gate

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2-story home on a quiet street. Large windows throughout allow the natural light to showcase the open floor plan. Granite countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms. Hard wood vinyl plank covers the entire down stairs floor, while carpet and hardwood vinyl plank upstairs.Large storage shed located in the backyard. Open floor plan and interior laundry room. 2 car garage. Easy access to Toepperwein, I-35, and 1604.

Non-smoking tenants only.

Must have valid ID with picture.

Proof of employment.

Gross monthly income must equal 3 times rental amount,

All income must be verifiable.



All applicants must fill out the application and submit/pay for the background check and credit check. All of this information may be found on our website CasaDeWoodard.managebuilding.com. Contact information from your two most resent landlords, this will include their names and phone numbers.



Deposit is $1175 which will be required on or before the date of move in plus the first months rent. Monthly Rent is due on the first of every month in the amount of $1175. Partial deposits and rents will not be accepted.



If you have pets (no cats or exotic animals will be permitted) the landlords will require a pet interview prior to the application being approved and a $300 non-refundable pet fee that will be due at the time of you primary deposit. Also a $25 per month and per pet rent will be added into the monthly rent stated above.