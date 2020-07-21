All apartments in Converse
631 Meadow Gate

631 Meadow Gate · No Longer Available
Location

631 Meadow Gate, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2-story home on a quiet street. Large windows throughout allow the natural light to showcase the open floor plan. Granite countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms. Hard wood vinyl plank covers the entire down stairs floor, while carpet and hardwood vinyl plank upstairs.Large storage shed located in the backyard. Open floor plan and interior laundry room. 2 car garage. Easy access to Toepperwein, I-35, and 1604.
Non-smoking tenants only.
Must have valid ID with picture.
Proof of employment.
Gross monthly income must equal 3 times rental amount,
All income must be verifiable.

All applicants must fill out the application and submit/pay for the background check and credit check. All of this information may be found on our website CasaDeWoodard.managebuilding.com. Contact information from your two most resent landlords, this will include their names and phone numbers.

Deposit is $1175 which will be required on or before the date of move in plus the first months rent. Monthly Rent is due on the first of every month in the amount of $1175. Partial deposits and rents will not be accepted.

If you have pets (no cats or exotic animals will be permitted) the landlords will require a pet interview prior to the application being approved and a $300 non-refundable pet fee that will be due at the time of you primary deposit. Also a $25 per month and per pet rent will be added into the monthly rent stated above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Meadow Gate have any available units?
631 Meadow Gate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 631 Meadow Gate have?
Some of 631 Meadow Gate's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Meadow Gate currently offering any rent specials?
631 Meadow Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Meadow Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Meadow Gate is pet friendly.
Does 631 Meadow Gate offer parking?
Yes, 631 Meadow Gate offers parking.
Does 631 Meadow Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Meadow Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Meadow Gate have a pool?
No, 631 Meadow Gate does not have a pool.
Does 631 Meadow Gate have accessible units?
No, 631 Meadow Gate does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Meadow Gate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Meadow Gate has units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Meadow Gate have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 631 Meadow Gate has units with air conditioning.
